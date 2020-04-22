DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

