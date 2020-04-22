DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

