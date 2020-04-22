Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

SYK opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

