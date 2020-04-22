iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

