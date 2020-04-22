Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

