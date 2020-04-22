Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

