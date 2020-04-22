Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.59 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.