Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,076,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 19,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $678,709.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,840 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

