Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.77.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

