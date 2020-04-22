Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

