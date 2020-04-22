Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.18.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

