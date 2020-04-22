Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

