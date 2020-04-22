Chicago Capital LLC Sells 330 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

