CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

