CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 82 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,328 shares of company stock valued at $117,603,065. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

