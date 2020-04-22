Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 105,996 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

