Baugh & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

