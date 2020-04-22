Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $629,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,326.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,928 in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

