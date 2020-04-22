Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $529,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,969.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,880.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

