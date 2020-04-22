Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) Trading Up 35.4%

Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) shares were up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 2,188,127 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,484,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Players Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc focuses on the cultivation and processing of medical and recreational marijuana in North Las Vegas. The company, through its subsidiary Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC, has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. It also distributes content relating to the cannabis industry at WeedTV.com.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Players Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Players Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.