IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) Shares Up 0.1%

IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.93, 6,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

