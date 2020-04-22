Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.93. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.