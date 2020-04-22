Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KIM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 581,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

