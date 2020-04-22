Bank of America Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $15.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

OXY opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,356,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

