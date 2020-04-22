Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Decreases By 9.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Ames National alerts:

In other Ames National news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff acquired 2,660 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

ATLO stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Ames National has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.