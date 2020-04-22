Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Decreases By 9.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
In other Ames National news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff acquired 2,660 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ATLO stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Ames National has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
