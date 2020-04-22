L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $236.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $217.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $187.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.
In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.