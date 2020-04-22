L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $236.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $217.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $187.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

