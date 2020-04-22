KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Argus from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.32 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

