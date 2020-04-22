Nomura Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 182,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 170,048 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 290,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 78,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

