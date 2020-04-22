Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

MRO stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

