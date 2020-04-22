Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,723 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

