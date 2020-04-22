First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 16,334 Trane (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of TT stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

