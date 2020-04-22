First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 16,334 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of TT stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane (NYSE:TT)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,723 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,723 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 16,334 Trane
First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 16,334 Trane
$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV This Quarter
$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV This Quarter
AssetMark Financial Holdings COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 3,668 Shares
AssetMark Financial Holdings COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 3,668 Shares
Mastercard to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Mastercard to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Edwards Lifesciences Price Target Cut to $250.00
Edwards Lifesciences Price Target Cut to $250.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report