$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.73. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NXPI stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

