AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 3,668 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $81,026.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

