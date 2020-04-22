Mastercard (MA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MA stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

