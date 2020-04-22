Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $216.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after buying an additional 682,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after buying an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after buying an additional 242,603 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

