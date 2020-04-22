Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $76,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,900 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $10,473,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

