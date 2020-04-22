Bank of America Upgrades Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Buy

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

CXO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $49.61 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

