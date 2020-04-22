Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers Sells 6,348 Shares

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,685.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

