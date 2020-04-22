Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CIEN stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

