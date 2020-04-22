First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.