U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

