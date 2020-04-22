Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes $269,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.33. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

