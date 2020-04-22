Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 84 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna by 113.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.94. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.