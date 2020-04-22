Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

