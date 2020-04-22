Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

NYSE PEG opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

