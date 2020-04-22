Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $245,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,668 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after buying an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $373,127,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

EXC opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

