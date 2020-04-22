HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. HollyFrontier posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

HFC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

