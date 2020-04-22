Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $28.71

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.