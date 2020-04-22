Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,800 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $65,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.25. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.