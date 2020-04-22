Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 116 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

